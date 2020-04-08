Woodward to layoff workers in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Continuing the trend of many companies and corporations in the United States, one of the Stateline's largest employers is laying off workers. This all comes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Woodward, Inc. confirms that they are laying off workers all across the company. This will be done through a combination of freezing, layoffs and furloughs. Woodward didn't give any specifics as to exactly how many employees will be impacted.

In addition. the CEO and independent directors at the company will be taking a 25% pay cut, 10% for all non-CEO officers. There will also be no bonus payments in 2020 and a reduction of all non-essential costs.

Thomas A. Gendron, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, said, “With the rapid spread of the coronavirus, we are living in unprecedented times, and I want to recognize the hard work and commitment of our employees as we work together to support one another in this challenging environment. As we navigate through the economic disruption caused by this pandemic, we are highly focused on ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees while protecting our business, maintaining our strong position with our customers and suppliers, and closely monitoring the impact on our business and the broader industry. While we have a strong balance sheet and available liquidity, including under our revolving credit facility, management of cash flow will remain a key focus throughout this downturn. We believe the steps we are taking will position us for longer-term growth while preserving our financial strength through this period of global uncertainty.”