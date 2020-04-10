Woodward to close Rock Cut campus amid coronavirus outbreak

Woodward plans to shut down its Rock Cut campus amid the coronavirus outbreak.

This comes after the company announces layoffs for more than 400 employees with plans to furlough others. Woodward officials did not say how long the Rock Cut campus would be closed.

Below is a statement from the company:

Woodward is conducting permanent layoffs and temporary furloughs because we are temporarily closing business lines, departments, and portions of facilities due to the public health emergency and physical calamity resulting from the sudden and widespread impact of the infectious disease pandemic known as Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). This includes all of the product lines at Rock Cut Campus.

We hope to return our furloughed members back to work as soon as possible. We hope this could be a matter of two months, but we cannot guarantee a time period based on the information that we currently possess. We do not know how long the COVID-19 pandemic will last, and we do not know how long the precipitous economic downturn in our aerospace markets will last.

