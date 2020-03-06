Woodward bans travel to China amid Coronavirus outbreak

Woodward has more than 300 employees working at the company’s plants in Tianjin and Suzhou, China. While they have a presence here in the Stateline, they are banning travel to China where the Coronavirus originated.

23 News spoke to Woodward officials Friday and they provided us an update. According to Jeanne Lasley, Communications Business Partner at Woodward, she tells 23 News that Woodward sites have come together to ship almost 10,000 N-95 masks to our China sites for use by their Chinese members.

The company's VP of Human Resources also states in part, "All international and domestic air travel that is not deemed business critical by your senior leadership is canceled or postponed until further notice. Our decisions continue to be anchored to the guidance provided by expert organizations, such as the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control, as well as regional authorities who are best-positioned to advise and respond at a local level."