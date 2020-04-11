Woodhaven Lakes remains open

Campgrounds across Illinois have closed, but one local private community association has kept its gates open for people to visit.

"Our concerns about bringing this virus into Lee County or the potential of bringing that in with an abundance of vacationers coming into Woodhaven," Lee County Sheriff John Simonton said.

Woodhaven Lakes in Sublette Illinois is a popular spot for family vacations, and locals from the area are already seeing more traffic as the weather improves.

"This population could boom up to 15 to 20 thousand residents inside that campground which is half or more than half the size of Lee County," Simonton said.

The owners association administration says they cannot close the space because each property is privately owned, but they are urging residents to stay at their permanent residence. Here is a portion of the statement association president Jeff Hickley gave 23 news:

"We understand the concerns of the residents of our surrounding communities. It's important for individuals to understand Woodhaven is not a campground. It is a community association where members own their property, and for this reason it can't be closed."

Residents and first responders in the region say they are concerned about resources if an outbreak were to occur.

"We just simply would be prepared for something like that. With a small community that we have, there is no way you could prepare and hang on to those resources." Business owner in Amboy Henry Gerdes said.

"If for some reason there is a case where we come in contact and some people would get in contact our normal services would be greatly impacted," Amboy Fire Chief Jeff Bryant said.

