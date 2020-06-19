Woman killed by falling tree in Whiteside County

Whiteside County officials report that a woman is dead after a tragic accident in Fulton Wednesday.

Around 7:40 p.m. Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call at in the 17000 block of Diamond Road in rural Fulton, for a tree that had fallen on a woman.

Responding to the scene was Fulton Fire and Ambulance Department, Clinton Fire and Ambulance Department responded along with Whiteside County Deputies.

Officials report that 54-year-old Jodi Housenga was struck by a falling tree and transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Clinton, Iowa. According to the hospital, she was pronounced dead at 8:51 p.m. Wednesday.

Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office said its thoughts and prayers are with the Housenga family during this tragedy.