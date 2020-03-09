Woman hurt after hit and run crash on N. Rockton Avenue

A woman is hurt after being involved in a two-car crash that occurred in the 2400 block of N. Rockton Avenue around 12:45 p.m. Monday. Police also say the driver of the car that hit her car fled the scene.

Upon arriving on the scene, Rockford Fire found a minivan and a sedan that were both flipped over on the street. The woman did have to be extracted from the minivan. Afterward, she was taken to Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton Campus to be treated for minor injuries.

When the accident was being investigated, Summerdale Early Childhood Center was placed on lockdown as a precaution