A woman raised more than $1,000 for OSF Saint Anthony COVID-19 relief.

Sarah Grace Bowyer raised $1,525 for the medical center, according to OSF Saint Anthony in a release on Thursday.

Bowyer said she wanted to help in some way and realized she had the necessary supplies to make a bunch of greeting cards and sell those to friends, family and community members to raise money.

She made more than 200 cards and collected $1,525 to donate.