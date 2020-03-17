Woman dies from injuries after jumping out of vehicle, driver arrested

Marco Rodriguez, 24 of Cherry Valley, was arrested by Rockford police on Tuesday in connection to a death investigation.

Rodriguez is charged with driving under the influence, illegal transportation of open alcohol and no concealed carry of a firearm license.

The arrest stems from an investigation after a woman was found lying in the middle of the street in the 300 block of N. 3rd Street on Friday, March 13. The woman, Cynthia Rodriguez, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

On Monday, Cynthia died from her injuries. The investigation determined that Cynthia had been a passenger in Marco's vehicle. She opened the door and jumped out while the vehicle was traveling between 30-35 mph.

Marco Rodriguez is being held in the Winnebago County jail.