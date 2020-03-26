Woman attacked after meeting with person from dating app

A 23-year-old woman is recovering after being attacked by someone she agreed to meet from a dating app.

On Wednesday, investigators met with the victim on the 1700 block of 12th Avenue in Rockford, where she told them that she connected with a male suspect on a popular website and dating app that is also known to be used for prostitution.

After arriving for their planned meeting, the victim said the suspect allegedly grabbed her and pulled out a handgun. She tried to spray him with pepper spray but wasn’t able to.

The victim said the suspect tried to grab her keys and spray, and during the struggle, she was able to escape.

She was not hurt and did not require medical attention.

If you plan on meeting with anyone you correspond with online, The Rockford Police Department recommends gathering in a public place, and sharing your location and any relevant information with someone you trust.

For additional help, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline 24/7 at 888-373-7888 or text 233733.