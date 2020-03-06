Woman accused of defrauding elderly Rock County resident

On March 5, 2020 the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau made an arrest in a January 9, 2020 fraud case which involved an elderly Rock County resident. The suspect, 58-year-old Susan Kay Salyers has been arrested and charged with fraud.

According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, Salyers, of Whitewater is being charged for allegedly stealing more than $52,000 from an elderly Rock County resident.

Salyers faces 96 counts for the theft, which occurred between October 2017 and December 2019. Salyers was charged with Unauthorized use of Personal Identifying Information, Fraudulent Use of Financial Card, Forgery, Theft and Theft from a Person at Risk.

She being held at the Rock County Jail and will make an initial appearance on March 6, 2020 at 3 p.m.