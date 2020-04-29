With the coronavirus pandemic some residents need renter’s assistance now more than ever

Many people are having trouble paying their rent because they are out of work due to the pandemic.

Rockford Community Service staff says it’s answering about a dozen calls a day.

Leaders at the human services department say the majority of callers have never sought help from the office before.

Courts may not be hearing eviction cases right now but renters still owe landlords for any months they fall behind in rent.

The City of Rockford’s Community Service Director, Jennifer Jaeger, says they usually see fewer than 100 people in a month for housing assistance. Now there are around 250 and most are new people.

"We're asking them for the basic things we need under the funding to make them eligible. And we're moving them as quickly as we can through the system, giving their property owners or mortgage companies verbal or written emails for approval as soon as we can, so that the burden comes off of them." Jaeger also said.

