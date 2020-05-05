Wisconsin to allow teens to skip driving test and online license renewals

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will not require teens who have completed their required driver’s education programs to take the previously mandated driving test before issuing a license.

The move comes as the state agency launches a pair of pilot programs in response to backlogs created by the coronavirus pandemic. The other test program will let eligible drivers renew their licenses online, rather than at a DMV office.

Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson explained that because of the steps taken by his agency to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including limiting office services and offering grace periods for drivers with expired licenses, the agency has built up a backlog of 80,000 licenses that need renewed and 10,000 teens who need to take their driving test.

For those teens, the DMV will waive their driving test, provided they have met the other driver’s training requirements. In announcing the move, Thompson explained that 98 percent of teens pass on their first or second attempt to take the test and that other states have had success implementing such changes.

"Let me empathize that the road test is not going way, it is still required for many and it is an option for everyone," said Thompson. "I know a young person’s road test is a big ritual in life and can be a memorable day. This is not about taking that experience away for those who want it. It’s about government being responsive to real needs,"

For the tens of thousands needing to renew their license, they may be able to do so online starting next week as well. Some of the requirements for renewing online, including:

-- being 64 or younger,

-- not having a commercial driver’s license,

-- no medical restrictions,

-- no vision change, or

-- not needing a real ID.