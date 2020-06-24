Wisconsin state senator shares video of alleged attack

A Democratic state senator from the Milwaukee area posted video from Tuesday night’s protest that he says shows the moments leading up to an attack that left him injured and suffering from a possible concussion.

Sen. Tim Carpenter posted the 11 second clip onto Twitter early Wednesday morning, saying that he “took this pic [and] it got me assaulted & beat up. According to Carpenter, eight to ten people were involved in the attack and were punching and kicking him in the head, neck, and ribs.”

At the time of the tweet (see below), Carpenter stated he might have suffered a concussion, his vision is a little blurry, and his neck and ribs were still sore.

Carpenter indicated that as of Wednesday morning he stuck in his office at the state Captiol which has been locked up for safety. Police shared that some tried to force entry into the Capitol, with pepper spray deployed by officers on the inside to keep those individuals away.

Saying “innocent people are going to get killed, he called for an end to the violence.”

The alleged attack on Carpenter happened after protests Tuesday night​ turned destructive and violent​. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., two statues, the Forward replica and one honoring a Civil War soldier who fought to end slavery, were toppled. According to the Madison Police Department, during the overnight protests several windows were broken, including at the Wisconsin State Capitol. Glass could be seen shattered around the building early Wednesday morning.

Original story from WMTV-TV in Madison, Wis.