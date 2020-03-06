Wisconsin mom sentenced in disabled daughter’s neglect death

A Wisconsin mother convicted of neglecting her 13-year-old disabled daughter and causing her death has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Brianna Gussert of Appleton was found dead in her bedroom in May 2017. Her mother, 39-year-old Nicole Gussert, was given two years credit for time served and 10 years of probation during sentencing in Outagamie County Circuit Court on Thursday.

She was sentenced to an additional four years for selling her prescription Adderall to friends.

Prosecutors say Gussert treated her dog better than her own daughter. Gussert told the court she had loved her daughter very much and that she “failed her."

