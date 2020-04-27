Wisconsin murder suspect apprehended in Rockford, detectives will take into custody

Rockford Police located the man after being notified by the Green Bay Police Department on Saturday, April 25 about a homicide suspect possibly heading to Rockford.

On Sunday, April 26 at approximately 4:10 p.m., Rockford Police officers located an individual in the 900 block of 11th Street who matched the description of the suspect, Waylon Wayman.

The responding officers conducted a traffic stop where he was positively identified as the homicide suspect and was taken into custody without incident.

Green Bay Police detectives were notified and will comes to Rockford to take Wayman back into their custody.