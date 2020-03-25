The Latest: Wisconsin companies accused of price gouging

Limes, toilet paper, cookies, bleach, watermelon, surgical masks and pinto beans are among the items that 16 companies in Wisconsin have been accused of price gouging

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said Wednesday that it has sent the letters to companies including Menards, Walgreens, Wal-Mart and Ace Hardware. A letter also went to N95Sales.com for allegedly price gouging for N95 masks, which are in short supply and critical for health care workers dealing with COVID-19 patients.

The consumer protection agency said it received dozens of complaints at over a hundred stores across the state. Consumers can report companies suspected of price gouging on the agency’s website or submit a complaint by email.