Winter Weather Advisories in Effect as Season's Final Sticking Snow Approaches

A remarkably chilly week is only to turn more wintry in the coming hours, as sticking snow is to overspread the Stateline overnight. As of 11:00 Thursday Night, flurries had begun to fly over western portions of the area, with heavier, more widespread snow slated to fall into the opening hours of Friday.

Winter Weather Advisories have been hoisted for Whiteside, Lee, and DeKalb Counties through mid-morning Friday. It's there where the most significant snow is to fall locally, though even heavier snow will fall just south of there. It's conceivable that 6 to 10 inches of snow could fall across portions of Western and Central Illinois, with the Peoria Metro area expected to be near the epicenter of the most significant accumulations.

In the Stateline, the heaviest snow is to fall between approximately 2:00 and 6:00 Friday Morning. Though snow will be winding down, and perhaps even finished in time for the morning commute, expect bridges and overpasses to be on the slick side, so plan on adding a few minutes to your drive to be safe.

Accumulations locally will be widely varied from north to south. It appears as though most, if not all of Wisconsin will fail to record an inch of snowfall. In fact, some portions of Green, Rock, and Walworth Counties may end up with no accumulation whatsoever. In the Rockford Metro, about an inch of snow can be expected, with totals of 2 to 3 inches more likely along and south of Interstate 88.

Whatever snow we do receive will melt extremely quickly Friday thanks to the warm ground and temperatures that are to rise rapidly above freezing. Any snow that does fall will have melted areawide by dinnertime. This will be the last sticking snow our area sees until Fall or Winter, as temperatures are to return into the 60s by Monday, and will likely stick around for the most of the rest of the month.