Winnebago High School seniors decorate some parking spots

Just because high school seniors won't be inside the school learning anymore this year, it didn't stop some of Winnebago's class of 2020 from doing some social distance celebrating outside their high school.

Dozens of seniors decided to decorate their assigned parking spaces for the 2019-2020 school year.

Karli Erdahl, a senior at Winnebago High School spoke with us, “I put like, forever an Indian. This is always going to be my home. And it's just something our principal is allowing us to do. We're just hoping to bring some light to the community. Just with all this negativity and corona going on just kind of brings up everyone's spirits about not being at school."

