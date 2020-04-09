Winnebago County's COVID-19 death rate rises by 2

The Winnebago County Health Department reports two additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 5.

The number of positive cases rose to 84, with the highest age range being 50 to 59.

County health leaders did identify two areas of concern: Alden Alma Nelson Manor and Anam Care.

Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney says while there is some evidence that we are bending or flattening the curve, this is not the time to back down from safety precautions.

He said these precautions save lives, "That's how important it is."