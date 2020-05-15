Winnebago County to consider waiving penalties for late property tax payments

The Winnebago County Board will consider waiving penalties for some people who pay their property taxes late.

The proposed move is designed to help people hit hard by business closures put in place to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Under the proposal, taxpayers would quality for the waiver if their income has been interrupted by a government-ordered business shutdown, they have applied for and been denied financial assistance, they make a one-time partial payment of the first installment which is due in early June, they submit an application and provide documentation, and they pay the remaining balance by October 15, 2020.

The Winnebago County Board Financial Committee wants to hear what community members think. You can submit questions or comments to jasalgado@wincoil.us.

The committee will go through those emails at its meeting on May 21.