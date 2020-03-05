Winnebago County receives more than $14 million in collection fees

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, the Winnebago County State's Attorney Office announced that the county has received more than $14 million from its partnership with Chicago based collection agency Harris & Harris, LTD.

Harris & Harris representative Arnold S. Harris presented the county with a check for just over $14 million in fees the agency collected for the county between 2012 and 2020. In 2019 alone, they collected $1 million in fees for the county. So far this year, more than $200,000 in fees have been received.

"Collection of the fines and fees would not be possible without the cooperation of the citizens and residents of Winnebago County, who understand that they have this debt to Winnebago County," State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross tells 23 News. "They're willing to work with our partners Harris and Harris to fulfill that obligation and to pay that debt."

The cost of employing Harris & Harris comes out of delinquent fines it collects. Executives say the majority of the fines they collect in the County are from traffic violations. They say those are not usually more than $500.

Yet, they understand some individuals cannot pay those fines at once. "What we aim to do is, if individuals can't pay in full, set people up on payment plans."