Winnebago County reports positive COVID-19 cases in long term care facilities

The Winnebago County Health Department is investigating positive cases of COVID-19 in residents at two separate long term care facilities.

Anam Car and Alden Alma Nelson Manor are the two facilities identified by the health department as showing positive cases. Each facility is working close with the health department to prevent further exposure and transmission.

The facilities are working to notify all family members. Officials say this may take some time. Family members must remember that visitor restrictions are in place at these and all long term care facilities. Be sure to check with each facility before taking advantage of other ways to visit family, such as window visits.