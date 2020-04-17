Winnebago County reports additional death due to COVID-19

The Winnebago County Health Department reports one more death in the region due to COVID-19.

The death toll in the Rockford area is now at 9 with 163 confirmed cases. That is 19 more than reported Thursday.

In addition, the Emergency Operations Center identified four areas of concern: Alden Alma Nelson Manor, Anam Care, the Rockford Rescue Mission and River Bluff Nursing Home.

The Winnebago County Health Department said Friday that a long-term contractual employee at River Bluff tested positive for COVID-19. The facility is working with county health leaders to protect the rest of its employees and patients.

Area residents with questions about COVID-19 can call 1-815-319-6705 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.