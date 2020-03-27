Winnebago County reports ninth positive case of COVID-19

The Illinois Department of Public Health announces additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Northern Illinois, including one in Winnebago County.

The patient, a resident in their 80s, marks the ninth case in the county and 21 total in the region.

IDPH officials also announce a new case in Carroll County, where a resident in their 40s tested positive.

These cases join other locations in Northern Illinois with positive cases of COVID-19 including:

- DeKalb County: 6

- Jo Daviess: 1

- Stephenson: 2

- Whiteside County: 2

Cases range in ages from teens to people in their 80s.

In a new statement, the Winnebago County Health Department urges people to continue to follow the state’s “Stay at Home” mandate and notify their healthcare provider if they experience any symptoms for assistance.