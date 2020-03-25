Winnebago County reports 8th positive COVID-19 case Wednesday

The Winnebago County Health Department announces another positive case of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 8.

This case is an adult resident of Winnebago County in their 70s. The confirmed cases in the county so far range from teens to 70s.

Earlier Wednesday, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced 330 more cases bringing the state total to 1,865. Pritzker also announced 3 more deaths, bringing the state total to 19.

As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread in our community, please stay home as much as possible. If you must go out for food or medicine, stay apart by at least 6 feet, and wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially when you return home.

The Public Can Help Keep Winnebago County Healthy By:

- Staying home as much as possible

- Helping educate others on the importance of staying home

- Getting factual information from trusted sources like the WCHD, the Illinois Department of Public Health, and the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.

- Supporting your community, healthcare workers, and other essential staff with positive messages

- Asking for help if you, or someone you care about, are feeling overwhelmed with emotions like sadness, depression, or anxiety, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA’s) Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746. (TTY 1-800-846-8517). For local resources, you can contact 211.

For questions, call The Winnebago County Health Department at 1-815-319-6705 (Available Monday thru Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.) or The Illinois Department of Public Health hotline at 1-800-889-3931.