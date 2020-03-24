Winnebago County reports 7th positive case of COVID-19

The Winnebago County Health Department reported another positive case of coronavirus on Tuesday, an adult in their 20’s.

The cases in the county range from teens to 60's. The WCHD says they expects to have additional COVID-19 cases reported in the county. As COVID-19 is spreading in the community, officials ask residents to please stay home as much as possible, stay apart by at least 6 feet, and wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially when returning home.