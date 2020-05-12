Winnebago County receives results from missing COVID-19 tests

The Winnebago County Health Department received COVID-19 test results from the original state-contracted lab for tests done at the Community Based Testing Site located at the UIC Health Sciences Campus between April 24 and May 6.

The health department is currently working to contact all patients who didn’t receive their test results during that time, regardless of whether the result is negative or positive for COVID-19.

This influx of new results will result in a higher-than-normal confirmed COVID-19 case count in the Daily Report once the data is compiled.

“We are extremely happy to have received these results,” says Dr. Sandra Martell of the Winnebago County Health Department. “We know this has been a stressful time for those awaiting results and staying home in quarantine or isolation, and we will work as quickly as we can to contact those who were tested.”

The new lab at the Community Based Testing site has been providing timely results since they began operation for the site. Patients typically receive their results in 3 to 5 days.

-----

Community Based Testing at UIC Health Sciences Campus

• Open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Testing is a self-nasal swab for those who are symptomatic.

Community Based Testing at Auburn High School

• Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Test is a nasopharyngeal swab administered by medical staff from Crusader Community Health