Winnebago County property tax bills in the mail

Winnebago County Treasurer Susan Goral says tax bills for the county's property owners are in the mail and should arrive sometime in the next week.

Property tax is collected two times each year with 2020's due June 19 and September 4.

To better help people struggling financially during this pandemic, partial payments will be accepted. But, Goral says all payments must be made before the tax sale in October.

The county won't allow people to submit payments inside the treasurer's office. There is a drop box on the outside of the Winnebago County Administration building, 404 Elm St., Rockford. Payments also can be made by mail, online at the county treasurer's website or at many local banks and credit unions after the payment is received.

