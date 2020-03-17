Winnebago County mental health sales tax passes

The In 2018, 235 people died in mental illness deaths throughout Winnebago County. Since then, supporters emphasized the need for more funding.

Voters went to the polls Tuesday and passed a measure to implement a mental health sales tax. This will increase the sales tax from 7.25% to 7.75% and officials say it will generate an estimated $13 million per year for mental health services.

On February 27, the Winnebago County Board voted to establish a new Community Mental Health Board. 7 members were appointed to this board from all around the mental health field.