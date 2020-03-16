Winnebago County issued emergency proclamation for the coronavirus outbreak

Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney has signed a disaster proclamation amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Haney signed the proclamation under Section 11 of the Illinois Emergency Management Act.

This will enhance the County's ability to access resources, equipment, personnel and other necessities to address issues throughout the outbreak.

"The county's top priority is the safety of our residents," Haney said. "I want to urge our residents to follow the guidance provided by the Winnebago County Health Department, the Illinois Departments of Public Heath and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," Chairman Haney said in a press release.

On Sunday, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Winnebago County by a resident in their 60s.