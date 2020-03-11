Winnebago County is ready for early voters

Winnebago County urges residents who are concerned about the coronavirus to come out this weekend and participate in early voting.

The Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow says it could be your safest option.

"Right now if people have concerns about the coronavirus this is a great opportunity to take advantage of early voting,” said Gummow. “You're going to be missing the crowds, you have plenty of time, and you're not interacting with a lot of other voters."

Election judges say that they are also doing their part to keep the polls clean by having hand sanitizer available and are moving voting booths farther away from each other.

Some March 17 locations have been changed in Winnebago County including voters who were supposed to vote at Prairie View Assisted Living will now vote at the Winnebago Public Library. Gummow says this change was made to not potentially expose the eldery population to the virus.

Boone County has also made a polling location change for March 17 for those who were supposed to vote at the Heritage Woods of Belvidere will now be relocated to the Poplar Grove Airport.

The county reminds residents that although there is concern with the coronavirus it’s people’s civic duty to vote.

“'It's very important,” said Election Judge Maxine Manley. “It's our right and if you don't vote then you can't say a word about what's going on."

