Winnebago County estimates 59,000 people in the county will get COVID-19

As of Monday, April 6, health officials estimate 59,000 people in Winnebago County will get the coronavirus, which is 20 percent of the population in the county.

The Winnebago County Health Department released a graphic which projects Winnebago County's coronavirus cases to peak between April 29 and May 6. The State of Illinois is projecting an overall peak between April 16th and April 23rd.

In addition, county health officials say for every 100 people sick, 81% will be mildly ill and 19% will need to be hospitalized. 6% from that 19% will need an ICU bed. 3% of the 6% in the ICU will need a ventilator.

To help the health care systems not get overwhelmed, the county says they're working on multiple triage sites in the area, including with Crusader Clinic and the Illinois College of Medicine.