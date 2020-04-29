Winnebago County drops to an 'F' grade for social distancing

Winnebago County residents are not staying put, according to a new report using data that's collected from cell phones.

Unacast​, a location data and analytics firm says that Illinoisans are not staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the score for the state dropped to a 'D.'

This is a 40% drop compared to the 'A' grade the state received back at the end of March.

Winnebago County dropped to an 'F' grade, which is the worst grade for our region. Stephenson County and Ogle County scored a "D," Boone, McHenry and DeKalb counties all scored a 'D-."

There are a few better grades in our region, with Carroll and Jo Daviess counties receiving a 'B-' grade/

Unacast uses anonymous device location data, map data and intelligence for clients in retail, tourism, real estate, transportation and marketing industries.