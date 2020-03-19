Winnebago County courts offer online option for emergency orders of protection

Beginning on Friday, March 20 the Winnebago County Courts will begin offering an online option for the filing of Orders of Protection, No Stalking No Contact Orders and Civil No Contact Orders due to the coronavirus outbreak.

People interested in utilizing this online option for the filing of emergency protection orders should visit the 17th Judicial Circuit Court website​ and see the "health precautions" section for instructions on how to proceed with this option.

It's important to note the online procesure relates to the first hearing on the submitter's request. Subsequent hearings, such as hearings to request a permanent OP or expended OP requires an in-person appearance on a future court date, location and time.