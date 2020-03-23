Winnebago County confirms one new positive COVID-19 case Monday, county total now at 6

Dr. Sandra Martell of the Winnebago County Health Department announces Monday that a teenager is the newest positive case of COVID-19 in Winnebago County.

That now brings the total of cases in the county to 6. 3 cases from the IDPH and 3 from the private sector. Martell says there have been 132 negative tests and 150 tests that officials are awaiting results for. WCHD also has administered 122 new tests since Friday.

Here are some details about the confirmed cases in Winnebago county:

First case: person in their 60s

Second case: person in their 30s

Third case: person in their 40s

Fourth case: person in their 30s

Fifth case: person in their 20s

Sixth case: teenager

In the Northern Illinois Rockford region, there are now 10 confirmed cases. In addition to the 6 cases in Winnebago County, there is 1 case in DeKalb County, 1 case in Whiteside County, 1 case in Stephenson County and 1 case in Jo Daviess County.

Earlier Monday, Illinois health officials added 236 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois Monday and the death toll is now up to 12, up from 9 on Sunday.