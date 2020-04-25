Winnebago County confirms 22 new positive cases, no new deaths; 17 cases recovered

The Winnebago County Health Department is reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths.

Officials say there are now 293 total cases of COVID-19 in the county and 14 total deaths.

Areas of concern are the following:

-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor

-- Amberwood Care Centre

-- Anam Care

-- Goldie B Floberg Center

-- Milestone

-- Peterson Meadows

-- River Bluff Nursing Home

-- Rockford Rescue Mission

-- Van Matre

Here is the breakdown of cases in the county by age group:

-- 7 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 17 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 53 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 46 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 47 cases: 40-49 age group

-- 53 cases: 50-59 age group

-- 36 cases: 60-69 age group

-- 17 cases: 70-79 age group

-- 17 cases: 80 and older age group

Here is the breakdown of the cases in the county by race ethnicity:

-- 36%: White. Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 25%: Black/African American, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 18%: Hispanic or Latino

-- 5%: Asian, Not Hispanic

-- 16%: Unknown

There have been 293 total tests that have come back positive, 1,737 tests that have come back negative and 975 tests that are still pending. Adding these up gives a total of 3,005 tests that have been conducted so far in Winnebago County.

The health department also reports that 17 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus.