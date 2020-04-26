Winnebago Co. confirms 20 new cases of COVID-19, 22 people recovered

The Winnebago County Health Department is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths.
Officials say there are now 313 total cases of COVID-19 in the county and 14 total deaths.
Areas of concern are the following:
-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor
-- Amberwood Care Centre
-- Anam Care
-- Goldie B Floberg Center
-- Milestone
-- Peterson Meadows
-- River Bluff Nursing Home
-- Rockford Rescue Mission
-- Van Matre
-- Winnebago County Jail (added today)
Here is the breakdown of cases in the county by age group:
-- 8 cases: 0-9 age group
-- 21 cases: 10-19 age group
-- 56 cases: 20-29 age group
-- 50 cases: 30-39 age group
-- 52 cases: 40-49 age group
-- 54 cases: 50-59 age group
-- 38 cases: 60-69 age group
-- 17 cases: 70-79 age group
-- 17 cases: 80 and older age group
Here is the breakdown of the cases in the county by race ethnicity:
-- 34%: White. Not Hispanic or Latino
-- 24%: Black/African American, Not Hispanic or Latino
-- 17%: Hispanic or Latino
-- 4%: Asian, Not Hispanic
-- 21%: Unknown
There have been 313 total tests that have come back positive, 1,737 tests that have come back negative and 955 tests that are still pending. Adding these up gives a total of 3,005 tests that have been conducted so far in Winnebago County.
The health department also reports that 22 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus.