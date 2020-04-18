Winnebago County confirms 16 new positive COVID-19 cases, total now at 179

The Winnebago County Health Department confirms 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county on Saturday. Health officials report no additional deaths. The total number of deaths in Winnebago County remains at nine.

Here is the breakdown of cases in the county by age group:

-- 1 case: 0-9 age group

-- 9 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 30 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 27 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 35 cases: 40-49 age group

-- 32 cases: 50-59 age group

-- 26 cases: 60-69 age group

-- 10 cases: 70-79 age group

-- 9 cases: 80 and older age group

Here is the breakdown of the cases in the county by race ethnicity:

-- 41%: White. Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 22%: Black/African American, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 21%: Hispanic or Latino

-- 4%: Asian, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 12%: Unknown

There have been 179 total tests that have come back positive, 1,2456 tests that have come back negative and 704 tests that are still pending. Adding these up gives a total of 2,129 tests that have been conducted so far in Winnebago County.