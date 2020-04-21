Winnebago County confirms 13 new COVID-19 cases, new locations of concern added

The Winnebago County Health Department confirms 13 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 222 cases. No new deaths were announced.

However, the health department did add Goldie B Floberg Center and Milestone in Winnebago County as new areas of concern. Alden Alma Nelson Manor, Amberwood Care Centre, Anam Care, River Bluuf Nursing Home and the Rockford Rescue Mission are already on that list.

Here is the breakdown of cases in the county by age group:

-- 5 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 12 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 36 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 33 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 38 cases: 40-49 age group

-- 45 cases: 50-59 age group

-- 30 cases: 60-69 age group

-- 13 cases: 70-79 age group

-- 10 cases: 80 and older age group

Here is the breakdown of the cases in the county by race ethnicity:

-- 38%: White. Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 21%: Black/African American, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 21%: Hispanic or Latino

-- 4%: Asian, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 16%: Unknown

There have been 222 total tests that have come back positive, 1,328 tests that have come back negative and 615 tests that are still pending. Adding these up gives a total of 2,165 tests that have been conducted so far in Winnebago County.