Winnebago County confirms 9 cases, total now at 42; region now at 102 positive cases

Winnebago County announced Saturday 9 new cases in the county, bringing the total to 42 cases. No additional information is provided about these cases.

Today also had Boone County confirm their first cases of COVID-19, as an adult in their 30s and an adult in their 50s are the confirmed cases in the county. With these announcements now every county in the Northern Illinois Rockford Region now have reported positive cases of COVID-19. Here is the list by county:

-- Boone County: 5 cases

-- Carroll County: 4 cases

-- DeKalb County: 22 cases

-- Jo Daviess County: 5 cases

-- Ogle County: 5 cases

-- Stephenson County: 3 cases

-- Whiteside County: 17 cases

-- Winnebago County: 42 cases

There are a total of 102 positive cases in the region as of Saturday evening. In addition there have been 3 deaths, a resident of Carroll County, a resident of Winnebago County and a resident of Whiteside County.

Stay home and only leave your house for basic needs, including visiting the doctor or buying groceries, medicine, gasoline or similar supplies. When you do go out for basic needs, wear a cloth handmade mask or bandana. COVID-19 can spread 24 to 48 hours before people have symptoms. Covering your nose and mouth will help to reduce the risk of exposing others.