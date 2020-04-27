Winnebago County 'communities of concern' by zip code for COVID-19

Dr. Sandra Martell, Director of the Winnebago County Health Department says the virus in these 'communities of concern' continue to have a bigger impact than other parts of Winnebago County.

The Winnebago County Health Department says they now have a strike-force team with a goal of looking at ways to improve these communities through education, outreach and more continued testing.

Officials at the health department briefing on Monday said the Illinois Department of Public Health tracks the number of cases and tests performed by zip code once that zip code reached 5 or more cases of the novel coronavirus.

Here are the zip codes in Winnebago County that are 'communities of concern' by the health department and IDPH

-- 61101 (27 confirmed cases & 198 tests performed)

-- 61102 (38 confirmed cases & 153 tests performed)

-- 61103 (30 confirmed cases & 228 tests performed)

-- 61104 (39 confirmed cases & 179 tests performed)

-- 61107 (23 confirmed cases & 230 tests performed)

-- 61108 (61 confirmed cases & 259 tests performed)

-- 61109 (40 confirmed cases & 250 tests performed)

-- 61111 (12 confirmed cases & 151 tests performed)

-- 61114 (22 confirmed cases & 104 tests performed)

-- 61115 (15 confirmed cases & 147 tests performed)

-- 61073 (8 confirmed cases & 96 tests performed)

-- 61080 (6 confirmed cases & 49 tests performed)

You can view these numbers on the IDPH website here​.