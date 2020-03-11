Winnebago County changes a polling place to prevent coronavirus spread

The Winnebago County Clerk announced Wednesday that it would be changing a polling place out of an assisted living home to prevent possible spread of coronavirus.

The original polling place at Prairie View Assisted Living, 500 East McNair Road in Winnebago, has been changed to the Winnebago Public Library located at 210 N. Elida Street.

The Winnebago County Health Department says there are no cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in the county. WInnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow says this move is being made only as a precaution.

Gummow says, “In anticipation of Tuesday’s General Primary Election, we are working to restrict outsiders from voting in skilled nursing facilities due to the potential exposure to elderly resident. All the residents of our community are important and we’re doing everything in our power to ensure the Election continues while protecting our most vulnerable citizens."

If you reside outside of the City of Rockford and want to partake in early voting, you can cast your vote at the Winnebago County Administration Building, 404 Elm Street in Rockford today through Friday, March 13 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 14 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; Sunday, March 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Monday, March 16 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

In addition to downtown Rockford, residents residing outside the City of Rockford can also cast their votes at the Harlem Township Building, 819 Melbourne Ave., Machesney Park. Their hours are today through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday March 14th, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, March 15th, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Monday, March 16th, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Election Day, voters must go to their polling place to vote. The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Clerk Gummow suggests that voters heading to their polling place should try to arrive at off-peak times, such as mid-morning or mid-afternoon.