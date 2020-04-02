Winnebago County announces six more positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 30

According to the Winnebago County Health Department, Winnebago County now has 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up 6 cases from Wednesday.

Here's the list of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Winnebago County:

-- 1st case: person in their 60s

-- 2nd case: person in their 30s

-- 3rd case: person in their 40s

-- 4th case: person in their 30s

-- 5th case: person in their 20s

-- 6th case: teenager

-- 7th case: person in their 20s

-- 8th case: resident in their 70s

-- 9th case: resident in their 80s

-- 10th case: resident in their 50s

-- 11th case: resident in their 40s

-- 12th case: resident in their 80s

-- 13th case: resident in their their 50s

-- 14th case: resident in their 20s

-- 15th case: resident in their 30s

-- 16th case: resident in their 50s

-- 17th case: resident in their 50s

-- 18th case: resident in their 20s

-- 19th case: resident in their 40s

-- 20th case: no information available

-- 21st case: no information available

-- 22nd case: no information available

-- 23rd case: no information available

-- 24th case: no information available

-- 25th-30th cases: ages range from 30s to 60s

Dr. Sandra Martell says the county has performed 962 COVID-19 tests. 32% of those results are pending, 65% came back negative and 3% were the confirmed positive cases.

Martell also says that they perform between 150 and 200 tests a day with turnaround time improving every day.