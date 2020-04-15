Winnebago County announces five new positive COVID-19 cases, total now at 124

The Winnebago County Health Department announces 5 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 124

In addition, the Rockford Rescue Mission is now a new 'location of concern' as a staff member there has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Here is the breakdown of cases in the county by age group:

-- 5 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 18 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 16 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 26 cases: 40-49 age group

-- 24 cases: 50-59 age group

-- 19 cases: 60-69 age group

-- 10 cases: 70-79 age group

-- 6 cases: 80 and older age group

Here is the breakdown of the cases in the county by race ethnicity:

-- 52%: White. Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 25%: Black/African American, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 22%: Hispanic or Latino

-- 3%: Asian, Not Hispanic or Latino

There have been 124 total tests that have come back positive, 1003 tests that have come back negative and 676 tests that are still pending. Adding these up gives a total of 1,803 tests that have been conducted so far in Winnebago County.