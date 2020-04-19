Winnebago County announces an additional 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including another child case

The Winnebago County Health Department announces an additional 16 cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to to 195 cases. One of the confirmed cases if a child under the age of 10. This marks the second cases in that age group. The death toll still stands at 9.

Here is the breakdown of cases in the county by age group:

-- 2 case: 0-9 age group

-- 10 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 30 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 29 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 37 cases: 40-49 age group

-- 40 cases: 50-59 age group

-- 27 cases: 60-69 age group

-- 11 cases: 70-79 age group

-- 9 cases: 80 and older age group

Here is the breakdown of the cases in the county by race ethnicity:

-- 38%: White. Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 20%: Black/African American, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 19%: Hispanic or Latino

-- 4%: Asian, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 19%: Unknown

There have been 195 total tests that have come back positive, 1,246 tests that have come back negative and 688 tests that are still pending. Adding these up gives a total of 2,129 tests that have been conducted so far in Winnebago County.