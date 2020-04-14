Winnebago County announces 8th COVID-19 related death along with 6 new cases

The Winnebago County Health Department is confirming the 8th death in the county related to COVID-19 Tuesday. In addition, the health department announces 6 new cases bringing the total to 119.

Here is the breakdown of cases in the county by age group:

-- 5 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 18 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 16 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 25 cases: 40-49 age group

-- 23 cases: 50-59 age group

-- 17 cases: 60-69 age group

-- 10 cases: 70-79 age group

-- 5 cases: 80 and older age group

Here is the breakdown of the cases in the county by race ethnicity:

-- 50%: White. Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 26%: Black/African American, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 21%: Hispanic or Latino

-- 3%: Asian, Not Hispanic or Latino

There have been 119 total tests that have come back positive, 895 tests that have come back negative and 689 tests that are still pending. Adding these up gives a total of 1,703 tests that have been conducted so far in Winnebago County.