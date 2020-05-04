Winnebago County announces 54 new COVID-19 cases, total surpasses 600

At the Monday COVID-19 press briefing, county health officials announced more positive cases and more tests have been completed.

According to Dr. Sandra Martell of the Winnebago County Health Department, she says that 6,900 tests have been administered so far in the county for COVID-19. 16.2% of the tests have come back positive. 3,162 tests have come back negative and 3,107 tests are still pending.

54 new cases were also announced by health officials, bringing the county total to 616 positive cases. 2/3 of the confirmed cases in Winnebago County, Martell says, come from 'areas of concern' in the county.

Areas of concern are the following:

-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor

-- Amberwood Care Centre

-- Anam Care

-- East Bank Center

-- Forest City Rehab & Nursing

-- Goldie B Floberg Center

-- Milestone

-- Peterson Meadows

-- River Bluff Nursing Home

-- Rockford Rescue Mission

-- Van Matre

-- Winnebago County Jail

Location of concerns can be removed off the list after 0 new cases in 28 days, said Dr. Martell.

1 new death was announced over the last 24 hours, the total now at 22.

Here is the breakdown of cases in the county by age group:

-- 24 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 37 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 127 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 119 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 96 cases: 40-49 age group

-- 99 cases: 50-59 age group

-- 62 cases: 60-69 age group

-- 27 cases: 70-79 age group

-- 25 cases: 80 and older age group

Here is the breakdown of the cases in the county by race ethnicity:

-- 23%: White. Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 22%: Black/African American, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 15%: Hispanic or Latino

-- 3%: Asian, Not Hispanic

-- 37%: Unknown

The health department also reports that 107 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus, up 6 from yesterday.

Dr. Martell also emphasized that the most cases of confirmed COVID-19 cases are in the 20-29 age group saying the group is, "the one inching to get out each day."