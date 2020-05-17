Winnebago County announces 41 total deaths from COVID-19

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- As of Sunday there are 1,501 positive cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County and 41 deaths. So far 348 people have recovered.
The areas of concern continue to be:
-Alden Alma Nelson Manor
-Rockford Rescue Mission
-River Bluff Nursing Home
-Amberwood Care Centre Milestone
-Goldie B Floberg Center
-Van Matre
-Winnebago County Jail
-Forrest City Rehab and Nursing
-Robert Webb Terrace
-Linconshire Place
-Rosecrance Griffin Williamson Camp
There are 5,756 pending tests.