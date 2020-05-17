Winnebago County announces 41 total deaths from COVID-19

As of Sunday there are 1,501 positive cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County and 41 deaths. So far 348 people have recovered.

The areas of concern continue to be:

-Alden Alma Nelson Manor

-Rockford Rescue Mission

-River Bluff Nursing Home

-Amberwood Care Centre Milestone

-Goldie B Floberg Center

-Van Matre

-Winnebago County Jail

-Forrest City Rehab and Nursing

-Robert Webb Terrace

-Linconshire Place

-Rosecrance Griffin Williamson Camp

There are 5,756 pending tests.