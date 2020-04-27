Winnebago County announces 41 new COVID-19 cases, one with a 5-year-old

At a press briefing Monday, the Winnebago County Health Department reports 41 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County Monday.

The new cases brings the total number of cases to 354. Dr. Sandra Martell did confirm that one of the new cases does involve a 5-year-old.

Martell also says that 3 employees from the Rochelle Foods plant have tested positive for COVID-19 in Winnebago County. Officials also say since the drive-thru testing began operating at the UIC Health Sciences Campus, 861 residents have been tested so far.

Dr. Martell also says 17% of the tests given to people in the county have come back positive, which is the highest percentage to date.