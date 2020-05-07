Winnebago County announces 4 new COVID-19 deaths, baby diagnosed with virus

There are now 786 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County with 52 new cases announced Thursday. One of the new cases is a child under the age of 1, according to Dr. Sandra Martell, the director of the Winnebago County Health Department.

4 new deaths were also announced, bringing the county total to 26.

Areas of concern are the following:

-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor

-- Amberwood Care Centre

-- Anam Care

-- The Atrium (added today)

-- East Bank Center

-- Forest City Rehab & Nursing

-- Goldie B Floberg Center

-- Lincolnshire Place (added today)

-- Milestone

-- Peterson Meadows

-- River Bluff Nursing Home

-- Robert Webb Terrace

-- Rockford Rescue Mission

-- Rosecrance (added today)

-- Van Matre

-- Winnebago County Jail

Of the 786 total cases in the county, 155 have been in congregate settings, says Dr. Martell.

The health department also reports that 172 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus, up 9 from yesterday.